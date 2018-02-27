February 27, 1876 Strong to Violent Princeton, Indiana Tornado

The southern 1/3 of Princeton was completely wiped out by a nearly ¼-mile wide significant tornado, which reported passed through the city in less than 3 minutes. Interestingly, this was nearly the same area that was destroyed by the Tri-State Tornado in 1925 & hit by a tornado in 1890 & 1814. In its 20-mile track from from 2 miles southwest of Lyles to northeast of Oakland City, it showed evidence of F3/4 strength with shape of an “inverted funnel”.

Amazingly, only 4 people were killed (however, there are other reports of 10 killed), but dozens were injured, some very seriously. Some had broken backs, legs, head injuries and lost limbs, but there were amazing stories of survival. For example, a 9-year old child was blown out of a second-story window as a home was destroyed & tossed 400′, but lived. Another child was blown out of a home & landed on a railroad track…..& lived. One woman lost her eye sight due to injuries. 73 houses were “blown down” in Princeton with extensive damage also reported in rural Gibson County. A runaway young girl from Christian County, Kentucky encountered the tornado & it “rolled her around for about a quarter of a mile.”

It was reported in local press that “hundreds of terror-stricken people were groveling or groping amid the ruins of their own homes, or lay moaning in agony, crushed by the very timbers they had reared for protection”. The tornado was followed by a fall of hail stones of “over hen egg size” to the size of “a matchbox” (2-3.25″ in diameter). 2.6″ diameter hail was reported from Patoka.

The fact that damaging straight-line winds occurred ahead of the tornado saved lives, as it alerted residents of the coming tornado.

Another significant tornado tracked from near Glezen to southeast of Petersburg in Pike County to southern Daviess County near Cumback. In its nearly 20-mile track, 30 farms were hit & one farm was completely leveled by the F4 tornado. One person was killed on that farm.

Damage was also reported near St. Meinrad, in Dubois County by “destructive wind”.

A “great hurricane” or apparent line of severe t’storm swept all of Henderson County with widespread wind damage to barns, fences & trees.

There may have been a tornado, too. One path had homes & timber completely swept.

The severe weather appears to have occurred during the evening hours after 7 p.m. after a strong, long-track tornado occurred north of St. Louis with extensive damage. Another significant tornado struck north-central Missouri with damage around La Monte & Sedalia.

4-8″ of wet snow, accompanied by damaging winds, occurred in the Chicago area, while a blizzard hit South Dakota & a heavy sleet storm was reported from Omaha, Nebraska February 25-26.

