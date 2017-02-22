February 21-22, 1893: Heaviest Snowstorm at Evansville Since March 30-31, 1887 & Heaviest In White Co. Since 1867
February 21 to very early on February 22, 1893 saw the heaviest single snowstorm snowfall since March 30-31, 1887. Both saw 11″ of snow.
In White County, the 18″ of snowfall was the heaviest in one snowstorm since January 1867.
The snowfall totals of 12-18″ in a 35- to 40-mile band with 3.5-11″ was indicative of intense frontagenetical forcing & banding of snowfall in the deformation zone of the storm system.
The center of the surface low tracked from near Dallas to Little Rock to northeastern Kentucky to Pittsburgh. The storm then reformed into a major Nor’Easter with +20″ snowfall & gales New York to Berlin, New Hampshire to Boston to Portland, Maine.