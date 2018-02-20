February 20, 1882: Wettest February Calendar Day On Record For the Evansville Area

4.30″ of rain fell on February 20, 1882 at the Evansville metro observation site/gauge. This beats the modern-day record of 3.38″ set February 18, 2000 (just prior to a record high of 76 February 25). The 4.30″ that fell that was more than half of the rainfall for the month, which added up to 7.56″.

This was a widespread flood from Oklahoma, Missouri & Arkansas to Ohio. +8″ of rainfall occurred in Missouri.

February 1882 began a string of three consecutive years with major February floods, the worst of which was in 1884 in the Tri-State. The 1882 Ohio stage of 44.9′ is the 18th highest on record in 2018 with records back in 1832 in Evansville. The all-time record crest is 53.75′ January 31, 1937. The second highest crest was February 19, 1884 with 48.82′, while the third highest crest was 48.60′ February 19, 1883. April 5, 1913 was the fourth highest crest in downtown Evansville at 48.40′.

The February 20, 1882 surface map shows that the pattern at that time was very similar to our current set-up. A deep trough to the West with bitter cold, then a ridge in the East with unseasonable warmth, while heavy rainfall developed in-between. Once difference in the 1882 set-up compared to our current one is that the pattern did not last as long & the very warm air did not get as far to the north. For example, the high temperatures February 19-20 in the Evansville area peaked in the mid 60s, not in the mid to upper 70s like now.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments