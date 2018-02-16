February 16-17, 1870 Historic Snowstorm

After 70s over the entire Tri-State yesterday, it feels especially good, seeing how awful February can be!

Take February 16-17, 1870………….the biggest snow since the historic, December 2004-style snowfall in January 1867 (that led to some roof collapses). Up to 24″ of snow was reported in this “Inside Runner” track (Texas/NE Gulf of Mexico to Ohio & Ontario track).

It was the biggest snowfall at Nashville, Tennessee (11″) since March 1843 when 13″ fell. As the big storm wrapped up over Ohio, snow showers wrapped around the system, bringing trace amounts of snowfall as far south as South Carolina. Even a trace occurred at Vicksburg, Mississippi.

On the other side of the storm, the warm side, heavy rainfall & melting snow let to significant flooding over New England. At Lewiston, Maine, for example, heavy rainfall & strong winds occurred atop a melting 24″ snow pack.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments