Feast With Friends Serves 200 Evansville Families Thanksgiving Dinner

Evansville’s Dream Center is making sure families celebrate Thanksgiving with a full stomach.

The line was out the door at the “Feast with Friends” annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteers served 200 Thanksgiving meals with all of the fixins’ to Evansville families tonight.

A sit down dinner with loved ones is a wonderful way to serve the community and reflect on what’s important this holiday season.

“We really want everyone that we serve to have a fabulous Thanksgiving dinner,” says Dream Center executive director Jeremy Evans.

“We want them to be able to celebrate just like everyone else does so we try to provide for them by having this dinner every year.”

Along with a Thanksgiving dinner and desert families wrote down and added what they were thankful for this holiday season to a “thankfulness tree.”

