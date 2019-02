The FDA is asking the public to weigh in on new proposed regulations for over the counter sunscreens.

The agency is trying to address ingredients, dosages, and labeling for the products.

Under the proposal, two common ingredients found in sunscreen would no longer be considered safe and effective.

Anyone can look at the plan and share their feedback for the next 90 days.

To comment on the proposed rule click here. Visit American Academy of Dermatology for more information regarding sunscreen.

Comments

comments