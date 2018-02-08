Home Indiana FDA Changes, Bad Flu Season Responsible For Flu Testing Kit Shortage February 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Doctor offices, hospitals, and urgent care centers across Indiana are feeling the effects of a nationwide flu test kit shortage. Recent changes by the FDA to testing kits, plus a bad flu season is the reason for the shortage.

The only place you can find them is in the hospital emergency rooms. Chris Burns, the Director of Advanced Clinical Process with Hancock Physician Network says a shortage of test kits doesn’t mean you can’t get a diagnosis. “We treat flu based on systems so regardless of having a positive flu test or not, we can just treat the patient based on their symptoms,” says Burns.

In fact, Burns says sometimes the test have been wrong.

If you think you may have the flu, you can also be treated by a doctor online without needing a flu testing kit.



