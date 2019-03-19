FDA Approves First Drug for Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression impacts thousands of American women every year. After having a baby, a woman’s hormones spike and crash, and for some, that causes huge emotional, physical and mental swings.

Now, there is new hope for new moms. The FDA has approved the first drug ever designed to specifically treat postpartum depression.

It’s called Zulresso. It’s designed to re-balance hormones that spike during pregnancy and plummet after birth. Unlike conventional anti-depressants, the effects are immediate.

Zulresso, created by Sage Therapeutics, is an IV drug administered as a continuous infusion over the course of 60 hours, or two and a half days.

The goal is to eventually offer the drug in pill form.

