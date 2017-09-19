Home Illinois FCC Chairman Tours Saline County Dispatch Center September 19th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Illinois

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission made a stop in the Tri-State Tuesday.

Ajit Pai toured the Saline County communications center in Harrisburg.

For a facility in a small city like Harrisburg, the Saline County dispatch center is a busy place.

It takes an average of about 100,000 calls a year, covers some 160,000 people, and serves as the control center of emergency operations and first responders in southern Illinois.

In a rare appearance, Pai got a firsthand look at new features like Nixle alerts, text-to-911, and fiber technology, showing that Saline County is at the forefront of emergency communications in Illinois.

“I think the folks here and around the country are really forward thinking in trying to adapt technology to the ways consumers are using it,” said Pai.

Officials from Saline County joined 14 other southern Illinois counties to create that next generation 911 system.

They’re confident this collaboration will not only make their system more resilient, but set the standard for emergency communications around the country.

“It’s probably at least five to 10 years ahead of most of the state of Illinois,” said Gallatin County 911 Coordinator Steve Galt.

“The fact that you have a number of rural counties that recognize they’re all in it together, banding together helps pool resources to get a better deal on the deployment of fiber and the introductions of next generation 911, and on the back end, to the delivery of services to consumers,” added Pai.

And in the years to come, Pai says getting federal money to help communities like Saline County get the most up to date technology is a big priority for the FCC and the Trump administration.

“Our hope is that as we start building out fiber into those parts of the country, soon you’ll start to see benefits in public safety that next generation 911 systems, which were only theoretical to some of these folks before, will star to become practical,” said Pai.

After touring the Saline County dispatch center, Pai joined Illinois congressman John Shimkus for a roundtable discussion with emergency officials on issues facing 911 centers around the region.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments