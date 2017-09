Home Illinois FCC Chair to Tour 911 Facility in Saline Co. September 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana

The head of the Federal Communications Commission will visit Saline County’s 911 center next week.

Chairman Ajit Pai will tour the facility in Harrisburgh September 19th along with Congressman John Shimkus.

It’s one of just two stops the FCC Chair will be making that day. The other is near Indianapolis.

Pai and Shimkus are set to arrive in Harrisburg at 2 p.m. next Tuesday.

