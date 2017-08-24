Favorite NFL Players By State

As the NFL season begins and you’re preparing for your fantasy football draft, CableTV.com and Go.Frontier.com joined forces to find the NFL players garnering interest from state to state.

The list of the top 100 players was used to find out which of those players were googled the most in each state, along with predictable results of hometown heroes and star quarterbacks.

25 states and Washington, DC had ties for their most searched players, but the study included only the player who ranked highest on the original NFL.com list.

Indiana’s favorite player should be no surprise…it’s the Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck.

Illinois favorite player is Defensive Tackle for the Rams Aaron Donald.

Kentucky’s player of choice is Defensive Tackle for the Bengals Geno Atkins.

There were a few states that had Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald, on both east and west coasts.

To view the full list, visit Favorite NFL Player By State.

