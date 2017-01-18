Home Indiana Evansville Father and Son Arrested For Reported Carjacking And Home Burglary January 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A father and son are behind bars for reportedly stealing transportation van and stealing from a home Monday evening.

40-year-old Gary Whittington, Jr. and 21-year-old Gary Elijah Whittington are charged with three counts of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm, and burglary of a dwelling while armed.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of Allens Lane in reference to a holdup in progress Monday just before 7 p.m. Two CSX railroad employees and a PTI transportation driver told deputies they were robbed at gunpoint and their company vehicle was stolen. Authorities say the employees say two men approached the vehicle and ordered them to exit the vehicle and put their cellphones and wallets on top of the vehicle. The two suspect took off in the PTI transportation van.

Later around 1:30 a.m. deputies responded to a home in the 13000 block of St. Wendel Road for a reported residential burglary. The victim told deputies he was asleep on his couch when he heard loud bangs and a crash. He told them there was glass all his kitchen floor and he heard what sounded like two men yelling in his garage. The victim called 911 and told deputies the suspect escaped with a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle.

Authorities say surveillance video showed the two suspects driving the stolen PTI transportation van from Allens Lane. Deputies say a foreman for the company identified one of the suspects as Gary Whittington, Jr., a former employee who quit the company in 2014. They say the foreman thought the second suspect was Whittington’s son Gary Elijah Whittington.

Gary Whittington, Jr. was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for violating his probation, related to charges of resisting law enforcement and operating as a habitual traffic offender.

Deputies and state police located the men in the 800 block of Allens Lane and they were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. They are scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

