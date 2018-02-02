Home Indiana Evansville Father Who Rushed Larry Nassar Raises Safety Concerns in Court February 2nd, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

A father attacks former team USA gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar in court. The video of the attack is prompting questions of safety when things get out of control in the court. 44News spoke with Judge Robert Pigman of Vanderburgh Superior Court. With 22 years as a prosecutor and 20 years on the bench, he was seen his fair share of violent outburst in his 44-year career.

Randall Margraves wanted five minutes locked in a room with Nessar who was accused of abusing his three daughters. The judge declined Margrave’s request. Musgrave, however, took matters into his own hands, rushing Nessar before Sheriff Deputies apprehended him.

Judge Pigman and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Jason Ashworth agree these violent incidents happen few and far between. Due to the judges and deputies being proactive, the numbers of violent outbursts are low.

Pigman says, “In those situations where I anticipate that there might be a problem I ask the security officers to beef up the security in the courtroom.”

Ashworth says, “We have the responsibility of protecting the judge, his staff and protecting the defendant and also protecting the defendant as well so we may have three people that are focused on each individual group.”

Margraves was held in contempt of court for his attack on Nassar but not everyone will be so lucky. Officials say not to act unruly in court because it could result in a fine or punishment.

Comments

comments