Father who Lost Son to Heroin Overdose to Speak in Chandler

A father who lost his son to a heroin overdose is visiting the Tri-State later this month. Jim McComas will share the story of his son, Matt, who overdosed on heroin in March of 2016. He had been clean and sober for six months, checked in with his father regularly by phone, and seemed to be doing great.

Jim McComas spoke at the funeral, when video of the service was posted online it received over 30,000 views. Jim has been traveling around the country ever since holding “Break the Chains” events in hopes of preventing other families from experiencing the same heartache he has experienced.

McComas will speak at Faith Church in Chandler on Sunday, January 28th. Faith Church will be holding two services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. isntead of the usual one service at 10:30 a.m.

Amy Dawson will also be sharing her story. Amy is a Chandler-native, who was one of the first graduates from Warrick County Drunk Driving and Drug Court. She graduated 10 years ago and has been working at Vuteq for 11 years.

Amy serves as a sponsor in New Life Recovery, Faith Church’s addiction ministry.

To read the article about Jim McComas’ son’s death go to Young man’s tragic death brings hope to others.

Jim McComas’ speech at his son’s funeral can be found below:



