Father of Four Fighting Cancer Talks Faith, Family and Modern Medicine May 17th, 2018 Lauren Leslie Indiana, Newburgh

A Newburgh businessman and father of four is opening up about a life changing diagnosis. Brad Leath has the brain of an entrepreneur, he doesn’t slow down but about 8 months ago life forced him to take a look at his priorities. Leath says he was actually at his healthiest when he learned he had a deadly disease. The family is now hoping for a miracle, trusting in the heavens and modern medicine.

Leath’s journey started about a year ago when he decided to hire personal trainer, Ricky Alton, to work off some unwanted pounds. Brad owns a portable storage business called Go-Mini’s and between the business and a family he just wasn’t in the shape he wanted to be.

“I guess so life wasn’t getting any simpler so I knew I needed someone to tie me down and tell me this is what you got to do.”

Five months into training with Alton, Leath was in the best shape of his life but a workout in early November left him concerned and confused.

“We were doing some exercises that were kind of putting some pressure, I guess on my head and we started to do some pushups — something wasn’t right. I felt kind of off balance. I looked back and my feet were aligned right, I did a couple more pushups but something wasn’t right. I stood up and said, “‘Ricky I can’t feel my leg.”‘

Odd and definitely out of the ordinary, Leath pressed through the workout, “I guess we agreed to just kind of walk it off but that didn’t really work.”

Leath still felt unusual and decided to go to the hospital. He left the gym and went to Deaconess Gateway ER. Leath says literally in a matter of minutes, doctors were telling him a cat scan showed he had a tumor in his brain. Leath’s wife Codie showed up to the ER and the couple says there was little panic and a lot of patience. Codie and Brad met each other in college ministry and say their foundation in faith immediately took over.

Five days later Leath had surgery to remove the mass. In between surgery and a medical diagnosis there was a moment that made the 41 year old father realize he needed to reorganize life, “There was this one morning, my oldest son Gunner was coming out of his room and he was talking to me and he was kind of looking away and I was looking right at him, and he kind of did a double take because he wasn’t used to me looking at him right in the eyes.”

He says that moment did two things, first it made him sad, “It made me realized I had gone years just working, the kind of rat race just going, going, going going, going…but also it helped me realize I was on the right track.”

On November 14th, less than two weeks after discovering the tumor — Leath got a diagnosis. Glioblastoma multiforme grade 4, unmethiliated, “Really it’s probably the worst type of primary brain tumor you can have, spreads very fast it just takes over eventually,” said Leath.

The cancer is terminal but the Leath’s have hope in a higher power and modern medicine. Every eight weeks brad travels to Duke University where an oncologist interprets a scan of his brain, “It’s confusing when we go for scans a little bit to know what to hope for because if it’s a clear scan you are hopeful that maybe he is healed and it’s gone, but if it does come back then we would like to be part of this trial,” said Leath’s wife Codie.

The trial Codie is talking about is not a guarantee. Only 70 patients have been part of it with even fewer seeing results. The trial involves using a DNA augmented version of the polio virus to treat the tumor. Over the course of six hours doctors administer the virus to the tumor and then it’s a waiting game. Patients who have seen results often get worse before they get better but the trial gives the Leath’s hope.

With glioblastoma doctors know the cancer will return it’s not a matter of if but when. While the Leath’s hope to be part of the trial at Duke, they say this diagnosis has been a blessing from above and has transformed their lives.

Brad was always busy with his portable storage business, “My wife would even ask sometimes, “‘When is this going to slow down? When is this going to stop?”‘ And I would usually say, “‘I’m almost there, It’s almost over, this project will wrap up, it will get easier,”‘ but there was always something else.”

The Leath’s say they’ve experienced so much love from so many people in the past 8 months they are often overwhelmed, “There’s multiple faces of people that whether they have a chance to talk to me or not, you communicate, they’re like, “‘We’re thinking about you, you’re not in this alone, we’re here for you, “‘ and the love that they give to my kids just means so much to us,” said Codie.

This journey has taught the Leath’s to life life with margin. They make time for important conversations and are focused on their faith. Brad is currently under-going chemo-therapy in pill form and just started his fourth round of treatment. If you would like to follow Brad’s story — the Leath’s have set up this Facebook Page where they provide updates on his journey.

