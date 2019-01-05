Home Kentucky Father: As Far as I Knew, Everything Was Being Done Right January 5th, 2019 Paul Wilcoxen Kentucky

The body of infant Wesley Newton is in limbo after officials in Kentucky and Georgia opened investigations surrounding the circumstances of his body.

“What really is stemming this complaint, and what is the largely amount of concern is the, how the paperwork, the protocol in exhuming a body and transporting this body across multiple state lines and then hopefully reentering the body back into the ground,” said Kentucky State Trooper Corey King.

Earlier this week, 44News reported the mother of the infant addressed her concern about the fact her son was moved from his originals burial ground in Georgia to be re-buried in a plot in Hawesville, KY.

“I never agreed to this,” said the mother, Karen Manusuthaskis. “You’re supposed to have both signatures of the parents to exhume the child. I never gave permission. I said no. but they did it anyway.”

The father and ex-husband claims he received verbal permission from his ex-wife and then proceeded to contact a funeral home about how to move the body.

“I contacted a funeral home in Georgia, told them what I was wanting to do, and they handled everything,” said Steve Newton, deceased infant’s father. “As far as I knew, everything was being done right. I mean, I don’t know how to do it, that’s why I contacted a funeral home.”

The funeral home in question is Fairhaven Funeral home in Macon, GA. 44News reached out to the Funeral Home during our original story, but they could not comment about the case.

“We’re still in contact with detectives in Bibb county determining who dropped the ball or if the ball was even dropped,” said King. “And that is where we’re at where the mother is saying that she did not give authority and that’s what it takes, according to these Provisionals, it’s going to take the signature, and the okay with all parties involved and allegedly, not all parties are wanting this to occur.”

Another issue being investigated is where the infant’s body ended up.

“At one point our troopers did determine it was in the garage as stated such,” King said. “I can venture to say, I’m 99 percent sure that no provisional paperwork will allow that to happen.”

As of now, the body of Wesley Newton sits with the coroner in Hancock County, waiting to be laid to rest for the second, and hopefully final time.

“I can tell you, with 18 years experience I have never seen anything like this nor has anyone in this area that I work closely with.

“We have a lot more questions then we have answers.

