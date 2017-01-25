Home Indiana Father in Darmstadt Domestic Assault Set to Appear in Court January 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The father accused of killing his wife and stabbing his two daughters is set to appear in court. Clinton Loehrlein’s court date is set for Monday, January 30th at 10 a.m.

Loehrlein is accused of shooting and stabbing his wife and two daughters in Darmstadt Monday morning. Authorities are currently guarding him until he gets released from the hospital. He has been there for treatment after he stabbed himself.

His daughters are alive and are being treated at Deaconess Hospital. His wife, Sherry, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Loehrlein faces several charges including murder, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.

Comments

comments