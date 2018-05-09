Evansville Father Charged With Battery And Kidnapping

One man was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery and kidnapping. 41 year old Kevin Farmer of Evansville was charged with one count of Domestic Battery while a child younger than 16 was present and one count of kidnapping by fraud, enticement, and force/threats. Farmer received no cash bond.

Wednesday morning, EPD officers received a call just past 1 AM to the 800 block of North Kelsey in reference to a family dispute. Upon arrival, one EPD officer spoke to the victim and a witness. The victim stated that Farmer had been drinking and was outside with his child long after dark. The victim tried to bring the child inside and state that Farmer grabbed her arms and pulled them apart while she was sitting on couch in their living room holding the child. She then stated that Farmer then grabbed the child and left the room, where he entered the bedroom and locked the door behind him. The victim showed officers her arms where it was visible that Farmer grabbed her. She also showed EPD officers proof that she was given full custody over the child. There has been no indication if Farmer still has some parental rights to the child.

As the police approached the bedroom, EPD officers realized the bedroom door had been unlocked. When officers entered the room the bedroom window was open and EPD officers discovered that Kevin and the child were not in the room. EPD continued investigating and found Farmer and the child in the garage. The child was safe and the child spoke with officers saying that Farmer had taken him into the bedroom then out the window and then into the garage.

Farmer was taken into custody. He told police that the victim would not give him his child and that is why he grabbed the woman.

