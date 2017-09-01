Home Indiana Evansville Father Arrested For Driving Drunk With Children In The Car September 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A man driving at nearly two times the legal limit with his kids in the car is behind bars. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Nunley after pulling him over for driving with expire plates near Kratzville and West Mill Road.

Deputies say he denied that he had been drinking, but later admitted to having two beers.

Nunley failed a sobriety test, and his blodd alcohol was a .149.

Nunley’s nine and 11-year-old kids were riding with him in the car at the time of the arrest.

He was also cited for driving without insurance.

A family member was called to take the children.

