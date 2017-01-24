Home Indiana Father Arrested in Connection to Fatal Darmstadt Domestic Assault January 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A father accused of killing his wife and stabbing his two daughters has been served an arrest warrant.

Authorities are guarding Clint Loehrlein until he gets released from the hospital. He’s been there for treatment after he stabbed himself.

Loehrlein is accused of shooting and stabbing his wife and twin daughters in Darmstadt yesterday morning.

His daughters are alive and are being treated now at Deaconess hospital. His wife, Sherry, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

