Father Arrested After Giving Teenage Son Handgun for Protection

A Warrick County man is behind bars after giving his 14 year old son a loaded gun for protection during a Lyft ride.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in the 6000 block of Upper Mount Vernon road after being told a teenager had been given a handgun by an adult.

Adam Meece was too tired to drive his son to the child’s mothers house, so he called him a Lyft cab. The juvenile reportedly was given a knife and a gun and was instructed by his father to use them for personal protection. Upon getting to his mothers house, the juvenile informed her about the firearm he was given.

Officers from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office stopped Meece in his car at 1:00AM the next morning, where Meece admitted to giving his son the weapon for the ride home to his mothers.

He stated that there was a bullet in the chamber and indicated that he had been drinking at the time, rendering him unable to drive his son himself.

Meece is currently booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

Comments

comments