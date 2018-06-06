Home Kentucky Father and Son Being Help in Hopkins County Jail June 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Tyler Ward is facing charges for Evading Police and Reckless Driving.

Vice Detectives say that they tried to pull Ward over Tuesday evening, but instead he led officers on a high speed chase for several miles before stopping.

Police say Ward’s father, Jeffrey, showed up at the scene and tried to forcibly take the motorcycle.

He allegedly then shoved a detective to get on the bike, and after the scuffle he fled the scene in his vehicle nearly hitting the officers.

Jeffrey Ward was found armed at his home by police, and an hour long standoff ensued.

When he exited, police say Ward continued to resist and even tried to disarm two officers.

He is facing a list of charges, including 3rd Degree Assault of an Officer, Wanton Endangerment, and Terroristic Threatening.

Both Jeffrey and Tyler Ward are being held in the Hopkins County jail.

