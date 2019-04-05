Father and Daughter Killed in Kayaking Accident

Indiana Conservation Officers say a father and daughter died after what is presumed to be a kayaking accident.

Officers say 33-year-old Joshua Varner and 4-year-old Vivian Varner of Newburgh were kayaking on Blue Grass Pit Thursday evening. A family member became concerned when they had not returned when expected.

According to authorities, both subjects were found floating in the water around 9:45 p.m. Joshua was pronounced dead at the scene. Vivian was taken to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville where she succumbed to her injuries.

The kayak was found capsized in the water approximately 500 yards away. The water temperature was 55 degrees and the water depth where the victims were found was roughly 10 feet.

Authorities say it is unknown what caused the kayak to capsize.

Life jackets were not being worn by the victims when they were recovered.

Comments

comments