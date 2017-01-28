Father Accused of Killing Wife, Injuring Daughters, Now in Custody

Clint Loehrlein, the man accused of shooting and killing his wife, Sherry, and stabbing and shooting his twin daughters last Monday is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He had been in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted stab wound. Local authorities were keeping him under surveillance at the hospital until he recovered and could be taken into custody.

54-year-old Clint Loehrlein is being held on charges of aggravated battery, murder and resisting with no bond.

The incident happened at the family’s home in Darmstadt Monday, January 23. His daughters are alive and are being treated now at Deaconess hospital. His wife, Sherry, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Previous story here:

Man Accused of Shooting Wife, Injuring Daughters

