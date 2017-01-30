Home Indiana Evansville Father Accused of Killing Wife, Injuring Daughters Appears in Court January 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The man accused of fatally shooting his wife and shooting and stabbing his daughters appeared in court. Clinton Loehrlein is facing additional charges of attempted murder on his daughters Cynthia and Nicole. Loehrlein was originally facing two counts of aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.

Prosecutor Nick Hermann says, “Attempted murder is a very factually sensitive type of charge so it wasn’t something that was in the initial warrant, but that we ended up once we got the information and read some of the supplements and learned about the investigation that the Sheriff’s department did in this case we decided were appropriate charges that he was attempting to kill both of the individuals that he shot and stabbed.”

Clinton is due back in court March 1st at 2 p.m.

Comments

comments