Father Accused Of Drinking & Driving With Children

An Evansville father is facing neglect charges after one of his children says he was driving drunk with her three sisters in the car. The incident happened last night around 7:40.

George Felton’s daughter says he became violent when she argued with him about his condition, then she called police. Evansville Police say Felton was drinking and driving with his three daughters, ranging in age from three-year-old to 15-year-old.

Authorities say Felton had slurred speech, he didn’t make sense while talking to officers, he rambled when police asked him questions, and his answers did not coincide with the questions asked.

When police asked Felton about drinking and driving with his children, they say he told them, “I drank a pint and drove and hour after that.”

According to the affidavit, Felton told police before the breath test, “Man I’m probably over the limit.” His BAC was .163.

Police say when they booked Felton at the Vanderburgh County Jail, he became argumentative and verbally abusive toward officers.

They said he told officers several times, “I bet you won’t have no witnesses tomorrow” and “you ain’t gonna have no victims”.

Felton is facing three counts of neglect of a dependent. He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Comments

comments