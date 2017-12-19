Home Indiana Fate Of New Harmony School Undecided December 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The fate of a New Harmony school is still undecided after a Town Council meeting. The school has sat empty since it closed in 2012, and The Working Men’s Institute hopes to take ownership of the building.

The Town Council decided to table the matter until an agreement can be made on how to handle H-VAC and mold issues.

Benefactors involved in the future of the school need money to fix these problems, but the town would need to keep ownership of the building in order to fund the repairs.

However WMI believes moving forward with plans would benefit New Harmony.

WMI Fred Freyser said, “It is our belief that occupancy of the building certainly will bring a vibrancy back to the community, and maybe even add additional business opportunities for folks. Perhaps those businesses would grow, become part of the downtown district at some time. We believe that it will lead to more residents of the community.”

WMI representatives say they hope to meet with the board after the holidays to come to an agreement.

