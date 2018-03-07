Home Indiana Fate Of New Harmony School Undecided March 7th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The fate of the New Harmony School is still up in the air. Town officials say all options for the school are on the table. This comes after a potential project with The Working Men’s Institute fell through at the end of the year.

Town Council President, Alvin Blaylock, says some community members would be sad to see the school go, but the Town Council is waiting to find out how much it would cost to tear the school down.

“I feel that if people will think with their head on the building, not their heart, they will have a better picture of what’s going on,” Blaylock said.

Some of the other options include putting the school on the market or renting it out.

The school has been sitting empty since 2012.



