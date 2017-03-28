Fate of Indiana Abortion Bill Uncertain

Two lawmakers in Indiana do not plan to act on the abortion bill authored by Ron Bacon.

The measure addresses abortion reversal procedures.

It requiring abortion providers to tell women considering drug-induced abortions that they can stop the procedure halfway through.

The Indiana House has passed the bill.

The measure has gone to the Senate Judiciary Committee, however the Committee Chair says they do not have time to hear the bill.

If the bill is not heard by the committee, it will most likely die for this session.

