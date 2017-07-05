Fatal Wabash County Motorcycle Crash

Wabash County officials are investigating a crash that killed one man and sent a woman to the hospital.

Police responded to the 1800 block of route 1 in Illinois, after witnesses reported a motorcycle that had crashed .

It happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, the driver of the motorcycle had applied their brakes to avoid a stopped vehicle and flipped over on its side.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A female passenger was transported by life flight to a regional hospital, both names are being withheld.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

