Fatal Single Car Crash in Muhlenberg County, Police Investigating

March 16th, 2019 Kentucky

The Kentucky State Police post in Madisonville is investigating a fatal single car crash that happened near the 4900 block of U.S. Highway 62 West.

Police say their investigation determined 20 year-old Trevor Fleming of Drakesboro was driving on U.S. Hwy 62 West when for an unknown reason, his car left the Eastbound shoulder of the road, where it struck a guardrail then a tree.

Officers say Fleming was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from his car.

The Muhlenberg County Coroner says alcohol or drugs are considered to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

