Fatal Shooting in Boonville

A self defense call turns deadly Friday night in Boonville. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating a deadly shooting that happened on April 27th, right outside Boonville.

Warrick County Dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 7 Friday night of a self defense shooting in the area. When the deputies arrived on the scene, Ronald D. Blackford Jr. was found wounded and lying on the ground. Blackford was pronounced dead by medical personnel on scene a short time later.

Detectives have not released details of what may have happened, but they say surveillance video recorded the entire incident. After review The Warrick County Prosecutor in conjunction with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office determined no charges are warranted at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments