The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal plan crash near Vienna Illinois. That’s in the southern part of the state.

Two men and two women died when the plane went down on New Year’s Eve.

The coroner is expected to perform an autopsy on the pilot Monday. Police say the victims are from Iowa.

The FAA says the aircraft involved is a Piper PA-28 single engine plane.

