Home Indiana Fatal Hotel Beating Suspect Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges August 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A man enters a plea agreement for involuntary manslaughter. Steven Bailey will serve three years in prison and another year on work release.

Bailey and his sister, Cheryl Rumsey, were accused of murdering Paul Phillips. The victim was found dead in a room at the Evansville Inn and Suites off Highway 41 in August of 2017.

Authorities say Rumsey and Phillips got into a physical fight and she was later found by police outside the hotel with blood on her feet and legs.

Allegedly both Bailey and Rumsey attacked Phillips, punching and kicking him several times. Bailey told police he tried to tell his sister to stop kicking Phillips, but she wouldn’t.

