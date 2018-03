Kentucky Transportation officials say one person has died and another is injured, following a crash along U.S. 60 in Union County.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 141.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Kentucky 2835. This intersection is expected to be closed near the crash scene for 2 to 3 hours.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments