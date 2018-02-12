44News | Evansville, IN

Fatal Crash Claims One Life in Posey County

February 12th, 2018 Indiana

One person has died after a crash involving two vehicles in Posey County. It happened around 11 Monday morning outside Poseyville on Frontage Road in front of the Red Wagon Restaurant.

Authorities say witnesses saw a pickup driven by 81-year-old Danny Newton drive into the path of another pickup. The crash forced Newton’s truck into a ditch.

Newton later died at the hospital. His passenger and the other driver were taken to the hospital.

Posey County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what led to the crash.

