Fatal Crash Claims Life of Spencer County Man July 18th, 2018

A Spencer County man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County. Authorities say 41-year-old Eric Allen was driving a 2001 ford f-150 pick-up when he collided with 58-year-old Randall Thews of Celestine in a dump truck. Crawford County Coroner Christopher Brown responded a short time later and pronounced Allen deceased.

Authorities say the crash happened shortly after noon yesterday on State Road 37 near Governors Trace Road. Thewes was taken to a hospital in Perry County and released for non-life threatening injuries.

An autopsy was completed yesterday and results are expected within two weeks.

Authorities are working to learn what happened.

