Home Indiana Fatal Crash Claims Life of One Person December 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A woman traveling through Gibson County is dead following a fatal crash. According to the Gibson County Sheriff, Mary Russell was driving on County Road 1275 East near Oakland City when her car slid on ice.

Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says Russell’s car overturned in a ditch.

Russell was the only one in the car at the time.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

Comments

comments