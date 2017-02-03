Home Indiana Fatal Crash Claims Life Of OCU Faculty Member And Her Daughter February 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

All classes and activities are canceled at Oakland City University after one of its faculty members was involved in a fatal crash. Authorities say 56-year-old Claudine Cutchin died at the scene of a crash Thursday evening in Gibson County. Her daughter 22-year-old Adelaine Cutchin also died from injuries she sustained in the crash. The Gibson County Deputy Coroner says Claudine was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday around 5 p.m. Her daughter was taken to Gibson General where she was pronounced dead nearly an hour later.

Dr. Claudine Cutchin was a 23-year employee of the university beginning as a registrar in 1994. She became part of the history faculty in 1999 and won Teacher of the Year twice (1998 and 2009) by the student body. In October 2008, Dr. Cutchin became the Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences.

Her daughter Adelaide Cutchin was a member of the OCU family. She just graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in December of 2016.

Dr. Ray Barber, President of Oakland City University stated, “Dr. Cutchin was a great professor, dean, and friend who served Oakland City University faithfully. She exemplified the mission of OCU and will be greatly missed by the administration, faculty, staff, and students.”

Oakland City University says it will hold two open meetings for students at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Students are encourage to go to these meetings. There will also be grief counselors on campus for students and members of the community.

