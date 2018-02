Home Kentucky Fatal Crash Claims Life of Husband and Wife February 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

An elderly couple is killed in a car accident in Crittenden County.

Wayne and Martha Keeling of Marion were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their car and bodies were discovered downstream in Crooked Creek.

The accident happened Saturday along Fords Ferry Road near Marion.

Authorities believe the crash and its victims weren’t discovered until Sunday.

Comments

comments