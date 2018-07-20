Fatal Crash Along Green St. in Henderson

The Henderson County Coroner has confirmed that Marsha Talley was killed in a car crash on Green St. just before Noon in Henderson. Authorities say one of the cars also crashed into the nearby O’Reilly Auto Parts Store.

No one inside the store was hurt, but four people were taken to the hospital following the incident. Stacie Miller, an individual involved in the accident, has been released from the hospital with no injuries. Two other individuals, identified as Carter and Richard Clements, are being treated at St. Vincent hospital for their injuries. Talley was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital following the crash.

All lanes are back open, three hours after the accident. Both the northbound and southbound lanes in downtown Henderson were blocked as emergency crews worked to help the victims and clean up the roadway. Workers with Henderson Municipal Power & Light were also on scene, as utility lines were damaged.

Comments

comments