Home Illinois Fatal Car Accident In White County April 15th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Illinois

A fatal semi trailer crash in Illinois claims the life of two people early Saturday morning. Illinois State Police confirm 48 year old Michael Goffnet and 36 year old Charles Boggs were involved in a car accident in White County. Around 6 o’clock Saturday morning ISP says Goffnet was driving westbound on i-64 when he lost control and landed in the Little Wabash River. The White county coroner reported Goffnet and Boggs were pronounced dead on the scene. ISP says this crash is still under investigation.

Comments

comments