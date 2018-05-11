Fatal Accident In Posey County

A traffic accident on Diamond Island road and Rexing road in Wadesville has claimed the life of one individual.

Few details of what may have happened are being released, but the accident involved a semi and a pick up truck. The driver of the pick up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses say they saw the pick up swerving on the road before the crash.

The other driver involved in the accident is at Deaconess Midtown with no reported injuries. No names have been released.

Comments

comments