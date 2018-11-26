Home Kentucky Fatal Accident On US 62 In Ohio County, Kentucky November 26th, 2018 Blaine Fentress Kentucky

UPDATE (4:32 PM): Police say at 12:18 PM, the Ohio County 911 Central Dispatch Center received a call of a single vehicle collision in the 10800 block of U.S. Highway 62 E in Horse Branch.

Officials arrived on scene and found a pickup truck that had failed to make a left hand curve and ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree.

Emergency crews found the driver, 53-year-old Priscilla Berkley, deceased and trapped inside. The Ohio County Coroner’s Office arrived and Berkley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

UPDATE (2:37 PM): According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the accident site on US 62 East has already been cleared. Ohio County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the fatal accident.

FROM EARLIER…

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash along US 62 in Rosine, Kentucky. The accident occurred near the intersection of US 62 East with Old Salem Church Road. Ohio County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene Monday afternoon following the crash.

US 62 East is expected to remain blocked at the scene for up to two hours, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. More information will be updated later.

