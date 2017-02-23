Home Indiana Fatal Accident Takes Another Life in Gibson County February 23rd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

The second driver of a fatal accident that happened earlier this month has died.

Officials say Sylvia Watson passed Monday at Saint Mary’s Medical Center, resulting from accident-related injuries. She was 72.

The accident took place near the intersection of State roads 64 and 65 in Gibson County, Indiana on February 2nd.

Claudine Cutchin, Oakland City University Professor and Dean of the School of Art and Sciences, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gibson County Deputy Coroner.

Her daughter, Adelaine Cutchin, died soon after she had been taken to Gibson General.

Comments

comments