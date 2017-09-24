Fatal Accident in Muhlenberg County

One person is dead and another injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Muhlenberg County. Kentucky State Police responded to the two vehicle accident in Cleaton, Kentucky

It happened in the intersection of U.S. 431 and Cleaton Road. Kentucky State Police says a preliminary investigation shows Amanda Travis of Central City was traveling northbound on U.S. 431, approaching the intersection of Cleaton Road.

A vehicle driven by Christine Dennison of Central City was attempting to cross both lanes of U.S. 431, when she collided with Travis’ car.

Dennison was pronounced dead at the scene. Travis was airlifted to Saint Vincent Medical Center.

