FASFA Deadline Extended

Indiana’s deadline for seeking college financial aid is being extended by a month. The Indiana Commission for higher education says the deadline for submitting the free application for Federal Student Aid has been changed to April 15TH.

The previous deadline was March 10TH. The Commission says the extension is due to troubles with a Federal data retrieval tool that complicated the application process for families.

The FAFSA form is used for determining eligibility for federal and state financial aid, along with many college scholarship awards.

