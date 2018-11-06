Home Indiana Farmers Optimism Rises Just In Time For Midterms November 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Farmers across the country say they’re a bit more optimistic about their industry than they were this summer.

Many farmers had concerns heading into harvest season due to lower prices for their products related to trade conflicts with countries like China.

A Purdue University survey polled 400 farmers around the nation. It finds a majority of farmers are more optimistic about current conditions, prices and the future of farming.

Researchers say one reason is the renegotiated trade deal with Canada which many farmers believe will stabilize prices.

Comments

comments