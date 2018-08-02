Home Indiana Farmers Need to Adapt to Climate Changes According to Study August 2nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A study done by Purdue University says that farmers will need to adapt to rising temperatures in the coming decades.

The heat and changing precipitation patterns will have some positive effects for farmers, but overall it will negatively effect row crops, livestock, poultry, specialty crops, and soil health.

“This report outlines the many challenges farmers across our state will face as well as opportunities to prepare for and get ahead of those challenges,” said Karen Plaut, the Glen W. Sample Dean of the Purdue College of Agriculture. “It will take hard work and many difficult decisions to maintain and increase our food supply, but Hoosier farmers have shown for generations that they can and will persevere in the face of difficulties.”

The study says that the rising temperatures and water availability will put stress on crops. Livestock animals are also at risk. The number of days each year that reach 86 degrees Fahrenheit is expected to increase from 40 per year currently to as many as 100 by the middle of the century.

Those conditions will decrease animal growth and increase the risk of disease and heat-related deaths. Livestock raised on pastures will likely need more outdoor shelters to protect them from the heat. Indoor operators will likely come across increased cost for ventilation to keep their animals cool.

More spring precipitation, paired with increasing adoption of field drainage systems, could lead to more nutrient loss through overland erosion and subsurface drainage. An increase in irrigation needs may stress water supply. The study says difficulties in maintaining soil organic matter will cause a decline in soil health.

“There’s real potential for declines in soil health if farmers aren’t proactively managing their lands to protect the soil,” said Laura Bowling, a Purdue professor of agronomy and lead author of the report. “Orchard owners need to think carefully about the varieties they might be planting in the near future because different varieties will be better suited to tomorrow’s climate than what growers are used to today.”

