Friday marked the end of the season for the Evansville downtown Farmer’s Market. It offered everything from local grown produce to homemade fudge, bagged, coffee, and handmade rugs, among other things.

A handful of vendors made it out for the last day of the year and customers showed up too.

Next year the Market may have new digs due to more economic development.

The Farmer’s Market is expected to remain in the downtown area.

Comments

comments